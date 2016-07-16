The genius behind Katy Perry's most popular hits is out with a new song for the Olympics

Katy Perry’s first single in two years is the official anthem of the Rio Olympics. And it’s written by a collaborater whose genius helped make her famous: Max Martin.

The 45-year-old Swedish songwriter is the mastermind behind some of the biggest pop music hits of the past two decades. He helped make Katy Perry famous with “I Kissed a Girl” back in 2008, and he’s collaborated with her since.

The video for “Rise” is basically a promo for the Olympics. It has footage from landscapes around the world, and athletes doing sports things. And it’s really inspiring, as most Katy Perry songs are.

It’s yet another coup for Martin. Given Perry’s immense popularity, it’s all but guaranteed to hit No. 1 on the charts. In 2015, Martin wrote three of the year’s seven No. 1 singles. He also worked with Taylor Swift on “1989,” which is one of the most popular albums of the digital music age, and worked on the song that broke her out of the Country genre: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

It’s not clear when Perry will have a new album out (her manager said it might be later this year). Her last one was “Prism” in 2013. But in the meanwhile, Martin’s been keeping busy by working with everyone from Adele and Justin Bieber to The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

