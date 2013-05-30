PayPal Founder Launches New Startup To Revolutionise The Way Women Get Pregnant

PayPal founder Max Levchin unveiled his newest startup today.



It’s called “Glow” and it’s a mobile application that uses data to analyse the best time for a woman to get pregnant.

Lauren Goode at All Things D got a heads-up on Levchin’s new app.

She says users enter personal details about menstrual cycles, body temperatures, and other habits. The app adapts as the user enters more and more data.

When the moment is right for conception, the app gives the user and her partner an alert.

Levchin revealed the app at the D11 conference, a technology-focused event. He was on stage talking about cervical mucus, which was a change of pace from the previous speakers like Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.

Levchin says the temperature of the cervical mucus is another data point entered into the app because it helps figure out the right time to get pregnant.

