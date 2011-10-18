Max Levchin's Back! He's Already Looking For Someone To Work On His "Next Thing"

Slide founder and former PayPal chief technology officer Max Levchin is starting a new company, he said on Twitter.



“Take 2: Starting my next thing,” he said on Twitter. “Need amazing graphic/UI designer”

Google bought Slide, Levchin’s previous company, for $179 million last year. But Google ended up shutting the company down along with 10 other projects when Larry Page took over as chief executive and began rapidly clearing house.

Levchin left Google when the company shut down Slide. He is currently on the board of Yelp and is an active angel investor.

