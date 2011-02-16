Google VP: Facebook Could Become One Of "The More Valuable Companies In The World"*

Max Levchin, cofounder of PayPal, and current Google VP working on social, says Facebook has a shot at becoming one of the “more valuable companies”* in the world, Mashable reports.



How will it happen? If Facebook can “successfully replace core messaging,” which seems to mean Facebook becomes the number one place for people to start on the web.

Levchin says Facebook already has, “all but successfully monopolized White Pages.” Except it knows what we like and dislike. Controlling all that information is obviously valuable.

Google is trying to combat Facebook with its own secret social project which Levchin is working on. It doesn’t look like he revealed any details on what he’s working on.

Update: Originally we wrote that Levchin said Facebook could become the “most valuable company in the world,” based on Mashable’s reporting. Google emailed to us say Levchin was misquoted and he merely said Facebook could become one of the “more valuable companies”

If Levchin really said “more valuable companies,” it’s almost condescending. Considering Facebook just raised money from Goldman Sachs at a $50 billion valuation, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of millions of people’s web experience, we think it’s safe to say it already is one of the more valuable companies.

Don’t Miss: Google’s Facebook-Killer Slowed By Political Infighting

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.