Max Levchin And Michael Birch Invest $500,000 In Analytics Startup

PayPal founder Max Levchin and Bebo founder Michael Birch invested $500,000 in analytics startup Mixpanel in a recent seed round, the company announced today.
Mixpanel, a Y Combinator company, specialises in providing Web site owners targeted analytics. It claims several advantages over industry leader Google Analytics:
- Numbers are available in real-time.
- Detailed user retention stats.
- Better “funelling analytics” — showing how many steps into a sign-up or payment process lost customers went before dropping out.
Mixpanel’s co-founder, Suhail Doshi, said of the new investors: “These are metrics guys — entrepreneurs who used analytics to build the companies that they’ve really made successful.”
