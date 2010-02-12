Max Levchin And Michael Birch Invest $500,000 In Analytics Startup

PayPal founder Max Levchin and Bebo founder Michael Birch invested $500,000 in analytics startup Mixpanel in a recent seed round, the company announced today.



Mixpanel, a Y Combinator company, specialises in providing Web site owners targeted analytics. It claims several advantages over industry leader Google Analytics:

Numbers are available in real-time.

Detailed user retention stats.

Better “funelling analytics” — showing how many steps into a sign-up or payment process lost customers went before dropping out.

Mixpanel’s co-founder, Suhail Doshi, said of the new investors: “These are metrics guys — entrepreneurs who used analytics to build the companies that they’ve really made successful.”

