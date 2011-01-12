WHOOPS: Someone Recorded That Speech Max Holmes Gave About How To Send Sketchy Emails Without Getting Caught

We’ve all heard that you should never put anything in writing that you wouldn’t want used against you in court.



Max Holmes, the founder of Plainfield Asset Management, seems like a guy who’d be one of the biggest proponents of that rule. He runs a ~$1.6 billion hedge fund; he’s got a lot to lose.

But according to a speech he gave at an all-hands meeting in 2007 (brought to our attention by reporter Teri Buhl), he has a trick for writing whatever the heck he wants.

Just CC your attorney on the email. Then you can claim it was written in attorney-client privilege.

That’s a good, but scandalous piece of advice to give your employees! And later in the speech, he follows it up with an example of a time when he would CC their lawyer, Tom.

“Whenever I write an email that has those words, ‘you should start to think about foreclosing on these people…’ youll notice that I CC Tom…”

But since he didn’t write any of this down, and instead said it out loud, in the confidence of his co-workers, Holmes understandably thought it was OK to not worry about it coming back to bite him in the butt.

However, by some dumb mistake (or because of someone’s long-orchestrated take down), there is a video recording of the speech.

And now, unrelatedly, his fund is said to be under investigation by the FBI, and Holmes has a lot of investors angry at him because at one point last year, investors holding more than half of the fund’s assets wanted to remove their investments, but they were gated.

So he’s in a tricky spot. He’s said that he often writes emails that he probably shouldn’t have, while simultaneously giving away his secret to getting away with it, on camera.

Ready to watch the disaster unfold?

Thanks to reporter Teri Buhl (reporting for DealFlow Media), we have a copy of part of the speech embedded below. In it, you’ll see Plainfield’s general counsel stand up first and talk about how to not send “stupid” emails.

Then Max Holmes gives his advice:

“What I’m trying to do there is create attorney client privilege. So that’s a signal, that’s a way for us to shield ourselves.”

It doesn’t look edited, but you never know. We never saw the actual speech, we just got the video. Click below to watch:

