British PR Advisor To The Stars Charged With 11 Indecent Assaults

Max Clifford, a PR advisor to the stars and one of the most important people in British media, has been charged with 11 indecent assaults, according to the blog of the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service.



The blog lists the allegations against Clifford, which all occurred between 1966 and 1985. All of the alleged victims are female, with the oldest 19 years old and the youngest 14 years old.

Clifford is one of a household names in the UK, well-known for his willingness to work with unpopular figures after big scandals. Some of his most famous clients include OJ Simpson and Simon Cowell.

It is unclear if the specific offenses have any link to the allegations of sexual abuse against BBC star Jimmy Savile, but the investigation is part of Operation Yewtree — an operation British police set up after the Savile scandal in a bid to investigate “historic sex offences”.

Clifford had previously been arrested last December “on suspicion of sexual offenses”. He is due to appear in court on May 28.

