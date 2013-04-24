REPORT: Another Democratic Senator Is Retiring

U.S. Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.) will retire and not seek re-election in 2014, the Washington Post’s Paul Kane reports.



Baucus recently was one of four Democrats to buck the party and vote against an amendment that would have expanded background checks on gun purchases. He also recently said that the implementation of Obamacare was on track to be a “train wreck.”

The likely candidate to succeed Baucus will be former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, who stood a chance against Baucus if he decided to go head-to-head against him in a Democratic primary. A recent Public Policy Polling survey found that Schweitzer leads Baucus 54-35 among Democratic primary voters in the state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.