The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Mavs Owner Mark Cuban

This feature is a part of our Most Influential People Behind The Scenes In Sports series.

Mark Cuban lives a life most people envy.

After selling his dot-com company in the late ’90s for $US5.9 billion, Cuban has been able to live large. And live large, he has.

One of his biggest purchases was a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks, and ever since, he’s become a huge voice in the sports world.

What does it feel like to be a billionaire? Cuban told James Altucher on a podcast:

“The billion was, ‘I can’t f—ing believe it.’ Literally, I was sitting in front of a computer, naked, hitting the refresh because we were close — waiting until my net worth hit that billion when the stock price got to a certain point, and then I kinda screamed and jumped around and then got dressed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.