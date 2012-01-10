Thanks Entirely To Mark Cuban, The Dallas Mavericks Met President Obama Today

Traditionally, national champions of the four major sports get to take a trip to the White House and meet the president.



This year, the NBA failed to plan that visit for the Mavs. So Mark Cuban took the situation into his own hands, and he and his team went to the White House today to hang out with Barack Obama.

Photo: Screenshot from White House.gov

