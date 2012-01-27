The Dallas Mavericks Got Their Super Blingy Championship Rings Last Night

The Dallas Mavericks finally received their championship rings for winning the 2011 NBA Finals last night.
Mark Cuban says he paid $1.4 million for the rings, and now we can see why. The rings are enormous and blingy, with a diamond-encrusted Mavs logo on the face.
Each player’s ring also has his name on the side, which is a nice touch.
Here’s Shawn Marion’s (via @DallasMavs):
Photo: Twitter.com/dallasmavs
A promo shot of the rings from the Mavericks’ YouTube video of the ceremony:
Photo: YouTube
And Dirk, being Dirk (via @DallasMavs):
Photo: Twitter.com/dallasmavs
