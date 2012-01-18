Mark Cuban Spent $1.4 Million On NBA Championship Rings

Tony Manfred
Mark Cuban urinal trophy photo

Photo: Twitter

Mark Cuban dropped $1.4 million on rings for his NBA champion Dallas Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.The Cubes described the pricetag in one word: “Ridiculous.”

The rings that Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd originally wanted cost $200,000 a piece. Cuban scoffed at that amount, citing NBA rules that limit how much you can spend on rings, but he still had to shell out a pretty penny for the jewelry.

