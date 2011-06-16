Mavericks Guard DeShawn Stevenson ARRESTED For Public Intoxication

Photo: AP

It's all fun and games until you blackout and wander around a random apartment complex.



“Irving police were called to the Grand Venetian apartment complex at about 10:30 p.m. CT after receiving a call to report an intoxicated person walking in the area. Officers reported that Stevenson, who does not live at the complex, appeared intoxicated and did not know where he was.”

The newly-minted Finals champion was released on a $475 bond early this morning.

Yesterday Stevenson called the Heat “classless” for “they way they act, they way they treated Dirk, and all the things that they said.”

He probably has a point there. But last night’s sloppiness lowers his credibility a smidge.

