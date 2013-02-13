How To Turn Your iPhone Into The Coolest Computer Mouse You've Ever Seen

A company called Spicebox is currently raising money on Kickstarter to create Mauz, a device that turns your iPhone into a computer mouse that is simultaneously aware of its movement in 3D space.



As explained in the company’s pitch video, it’s like “plugging a computer mouse and a Wii controller into your phone, then adding a touch of Kinect.”

Take a look at the video below to see how it works. If you like what you see, throw them some money over at Kickstarter >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.