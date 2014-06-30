A Perfectly Timed Photo Shows How Close Brazil Was To Getting Knocked Out Of The World Cup

Brazil survived a Round of 16 game against Chile on Saturday, winning in penalty kicks to avoid a disastrous early exit.

Just how close was Brazil to going out?

In the 118th minute — about 90 seconds before the game went to penalty kicks — Chile’s Mauricio Pinilla fired a shot that beat goalie Julio Cesar, banged off the crossbar, and stayed out of the net.

Getty photographer Jeff Gross got a fantastic picture of the shot at the moment it hit the post.

If this is two inches lower, Brazil is out of the World Cup.

The shot (via @_MarcusD_):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.