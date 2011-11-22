A Jaguars Player Ripped The Hearts Of Cleveland Fans By Celebrating His Touchdown With LeBron James' Powder Toss

Ariel Sandler

It doesn’t get much worse than watching your team allow a touchdown.

Unless, of course, your reminded by the touchdown scorer of the most painful moment in your city’s recent history. 

Maurice Jones-Drew powered through the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line for a six-yard touchdown run. He then proceeded to mimic LeBron James’ famous infamous powder-toss. In Cleveland.

And that’s when the boos came out.

Poor Cleveland. First LeBron leaves. Then Peyton Hillis turns into a bust. And now people are rubbing your malcontent in your face.

Hey, at least the Miami Heat is unlikely to win a championship this season!

