Star NFL Running Back Charged With Battery After Allegedly Knocking Out Security Guard With One Punch

Maurice Jones-Drew of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been charged with battery after an incident at a resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in which a security guard was knocked unconscious, according to TMZ.com.



According to the report, Jones-Drew, who led the NFL in rushing in 2011, was at the resort’s restaurant when security told a companion of Jones-Drew to stop touching a young female. A scuffle then broke out between the companion and security.

When a guard placed Jones-Drew’s friend in a headlock, witnesses told the police that Jones-Drew allegedly threw one punch that knocked the security guard out.

The police report indicated that the security guard’s jaw was swollen “a great deal” and had “a large lump.” The guard was hospitalized, but did not have any broken bones.

Jones-Drew has one year left on his 5-year, $31.1 million contract with the Jags.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.