This Guy Made $120k In One Day Selling 'Bin Laden Is Dead' T-Shirts

Photo: Facebook/Osamadeadtees

When NYU student Maurice Harary, 23, heard Osama Bin Laden had been killed on Sunday, he went straight home and put up a website selling “Bin Laden is dead” T-shirts.In a report by TMZ, the site went live at 3:30 p.m. Monday and by Tuesday evening Harary had sold 10,000 shirts at $12 apiece.



According to Harary’s LinkedIn profile he is a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

