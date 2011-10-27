Maureen Dowd Wants You To Know Steve Jobs Was Kind Of A Jerk, Especially Toward Women

Maureen Dowd

Steve Jobs: visionary, genius, maybe also a jerk.Maureen Dowd certainly thinks so.



In a column called “The Limits of Magical Thinking,” she goes after the Apple founder for his treatment of women.

“He could be hard on women. Two exes scrawled mean messages on his walls. As soon as he learned that his beautiful, willowy, blonde girlfriend, Laurene Powell, was pregnant in 1991, he began musing that he might still be in love with the previous beautiful, willowy, blonde girlfriend, Tina Redse.”

Later, she picks out Walter Isaacson’s anecdote detailing Jobs’ treatment of a certain rock star.

“When he was dating the much older Joan Baez — enthralled by her relationship with his idol, Bob Dylan — he drove her to a Ralph Lauren store in the Stanford mall to show her a red dress that would be “perfect” for her. But one of the world’s richest men merely showed her the dress, even after she told him she “couldn’t really afford it,” while he bought shirts.”

And the next paragraph:

When he met his sister, Mona Simpson, a struggling novelist, as an adult, he berated her for not wearing clothes that were “fetching enough” and then sent her a box of Issey Miyake pantsuits “in flattering colours,” she said.

Dowd does provide some softer views of Jobs as well, but it’s still a harsh column. Add her to the list of people criticising him.

