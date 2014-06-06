REPORT: Maureen Dowd Went To The Mitt Romney Documentary After Buying Drugs

Have you ever seen the Mitt Romney documentary? Have you ever seen the Mitt Romney documentary on weed?

According to a new report published on The Cannabist Wednesday, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd headed straight to a screening of “Mitt” after buying a bunch of pot in Colorado earlier this year. The Cannabist interviewed a marijuana tour guide named Matt Brown who said Dowd contacted him to make arrangements for her drug experience and he described her first moments after purchasing pot.

“She got some bud, some edibles and when we got back to the hotel she had to run off to a Mitt Romney documentary screening. She asked me, ‘Will you roll a joint for me? I don’t know how to do it.’ But she had to run really quickly to the screening, and I was going to catch a flight the next day, and we were going to connect a few nights later but it never worked out,” Brown said.

Dowd apparently had a bad trip after watching the behind-the-scenes account of the Romney campaign. In the column about her journey, Dowd wrote that she became gripped by an intense “paranoia.”

“I became convinced that I had died and no one was telling me,” Dowd said.

Netflix’s documentary “Mitt” premiered in January just as Dowd visited Colorado to explore its new law legalizing small amounts of recreational marijuana.

Dowd did not attribute her way harsh pot experience to spending 94 minutes with Romney. Instead, she blamed the bad buzz on the fact she wasn’t told the proper dosage of the pot candy bar she consumed in her hotel room. However, Brown said he gave the columnist all the necessary disclaimers.

“She got the warning,” Brown reportedly said. “She did what all the reporters did. She listened. She bought some samples — I don’t remember what exactly. Me and the owner of the dispensary we were at and the assistant manager and the budtender talked with her for 45 minutes at the shop.”

Brown said he, like, “really went into depth” with Dowd.

“It wasn’t all, ‘Be careful of edibles.’ We talked about the difference between shatter and bubble hash. We talked about edibles and how they affect everyone differently,” said Brown. “In the context of covering all the bases with a customer, we really went into depth to tell this reporter, who would then tell the world, about marijuana in Colorado.”

Dowd did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call requesting comment.

(h/t Talking Points Memo)

