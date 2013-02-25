JOHN MAULDIN: Boehner Told Me Obama Has Balls Made Out Of Marshmallows

Investing veteran John Mauldin spoke on a panel at the California Resource Investment Conference held February 23 & 24 in Palm Springs.



Mauldin shared an anecdote of the time he had a four hour dinner with Speaker of the House John Boehner. Apparently it was a dinner with lots of wine.

He said to Boehner that it must be tough working with Harry Reid on the debt ceiling.

And Boehner responded.

“Boehner looks at me and says ‘Harry?! Harry ain’t the problem. It’s Obama. The man can’t make a decision. He’s got balls made out of marshmallows.”

Here’s the video:

