Long Range Taser Shotgun Is About To Hit The Market

Photo: Metal Storm

Australian gun company Metal Storm is doing its best to bring law enforcements desire to incapacitate the general public to greater lengths.According to Wired, the weapons group is producing a 12-gauge shotgun called the MAUL that will accept several electrically charged cartridges and fire them up to 30 yards away in quick succession.



A reload of all five cartridges apparently takes two seconds.

Taser founders Tom Smith told the guys at Wired his thoughts in development: “We developed the XREP to provide an extended range for situations where a close approach was dangerous or not possible.”

Wired calls it a “remote crowd control of pain.”

