Maud Le Car is a 23-year-old pro surfer. In an ad for PARA’KITO, she went surfing in a pair of heels… and looked badass doing it.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.