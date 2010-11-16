A Russian Banker And His 7-Man Team Beat Up A Dutch Energy Executive

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In a case of actual banker-bashing, a Russian banker and men believed to be his bodyguards attacked a Dutch Gazprom executive as he was driving through Moscow on Sunday night, the Moscow Times reports.According to the report, Jorrit Ioole Faassen (of Gazprom, an energy company), was driving his BMW near a entertainment hub called the Europark centre when he was cut off by a Mercedes and a Volkswagen.



Then, eight men brandishing baseball bats got out of the two cars and smashed the BMW’s windows. They also battered Fassen, and then fled – but not before Fassen memorized the number plates on their cars.

The group of men included the co-owner of a small commercial bank called Trado-Bank, Matvei Urin. The police arrested them soon after the attack. Matvei Urin, previously the head of another Russian bank, has been involved in shady dealings before. As a result, his licence has been revoked.

Fortunately Fassen suffered only “slight injuries,” and the damage to his car was approximately $15,000 (500,000 rubles).

No detail yet on why the executive was targeted.

