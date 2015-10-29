8 nasty things that are lurking in your mattress

Your bed is the dirtiest object in your room. This fact gets significantly harder to swallow when you consider that you spend about a third of your life sleeping in it.

That means that you’re rolling around in and inhaling an amalgamation of nasty particles — including allergy-causing dust mites, fungal spores, bacteria, plasticisers, flame retardants, and human skin cells — 8 hours a day, 365 days a year.

While most of these things aren’t going to kill you, the accumulation of debris — such as dust — can cause problems over time, including exacerbating or even inducing allergies and asthma.

But dust isn’t the only nasty thing lurking in your mattress. Here are eight other substances hiding in your mattress.

