Former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says Biden should toss all of Trump's 'America First' policies

Former Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis rebuked President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy in an Foreign Affairs article he co-authored with three other people.

The authors argued that the Trump administration is undermining an international order that is to America’s advantage by devaluing the role allies and international institutions play in securing American interests.

They wrote that they hope that Biden’s team “will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate ‘America first’ from its contents.”

Former Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis said Monday that the incoming administration should “eliminate” all of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, which he and others argue “has damaged the country’s ability to address problems before they reach US territory.”

“In January, when President Joe Biden and his national security team begin to reevaluate US foreign policy, we hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate ‘America first’ from its contents, restoring in its place the commitment to cooperative security that has served the United States so well for decades,” Mattis wrote in Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Affairs article was co-authored by Director of Foreign and Defence Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute Kori Schake, former STRATCOM commander and Hoover Institution fellow retired Adm. Jim Ellis, and Hoover fellow Joe Felter.

The four authors stressed that because the world is becoming less safe for the US and American interests, the US needs a “defence in depth” strategy. Such a strategy requires alliances, international partners who can help the US identify and deal “with global problems where they occur rather than waiting for threats to reach American shores.”

They wrote that strengthening the US military, which Trump often touts as an achievement of his administration, is not enough. “Not even the United States is strong enough to protect itself on its own,” they said.

“Enhancing national security must start with the fundamental truth that the United States cannot protect itself or its interests without the help of others,” Mattis and the other authors wrote.

“As capable as the US military is, the United States’ principal adversaries are more constrained by its network of alliances than by its military might,” they said.

Arguing that “America First” is essentially “America alone” and is a threat to US interests, the authors said the US is currently “undermining the foundations of an international order manifestly advantageous to US interests, reflecting a basic ignorance of the extent to which both robust alliances and international institutions provide vital strategic depth.”

Mattis and the other writers said that maintaining these critical relationships require the presence of diplomats and military forces overseas, among other investments.

The four authors wrote that the “principal external threat the United States faces today is an aggressive and revisionist China,” who they said is “the only challenger that could potentially undermine the American way of life.” To secure US interests, they write, the US will need a credible forward military strategy, as well as a robust network of strong alliances.

During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly bullied allies, from NATO partners in Europe to South Korea and Japan in the Pacific, while abandoning others.

Mattis resigned from his position as secretary of defence in December 2018 over disagreements with Trump, and his resignation letter, which stressed the importance of alliances and recognising who US adversaries are, was seen as a clear rebuke of the president’s America First policies.

