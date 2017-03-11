MATTIS: Nude-photo-sharing scandal is 'unacceptable and counter to unit cohesion'

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis released a statement condemning alleged sharing of nude photos by US military personnel, saying such behaviour is “unacceptable and counter to unit cohesion.”

“The purported of civilian and military personnel on social media websites, including some associated with the Marines United group and possibly others, represent egregious violations of the fundamental values we uphold at the Department of Defence,” Mattis said, according to a statement obtained by Andrew deGrandpre at Military Times.

The statement comes just one day after Business Insider reported that every military branch had been affected by the nude-photo-sharing scandal, not just the Marine Corps.

This story is developing. More to come…

