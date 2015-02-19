Lazard's Matthieu Pigasse is 'the self-marketed rock star of finance'

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal profiled Matthieu Pigasse, the investment banker and vice-chairman of Lazard Europe who is currently advising the Greek government on its debt deal with the Eurogroup.

But he’s so much more than just your average investment banker.

From the WSJ:

In France, Mr. Pigasse, a one-time guitar player, has shot to fame as the self-marketed rock star of finance. He co-owns the left-leaning French newspaper Le Monde, listens to punk rock in the office and, despite working for one of the most storied names in finance, says he wants a social revolution against the “conservative status quo.”

The WSJ profile leaves out the time in 2010 when Pigasse allegedly rented a house in the Hamptons and then skipped out on it after two days because he “didn’t like the view.”That seems like a pretty rock star thing to do, though.

As for Pigasse’s banking activities, WSJ reports that, “his debt-advisory team met with Greek officials in Brussels to work on the practical elements of a plan under which private-sector investors will write off 50% of €206 billion ($US277 billion) of Greek sovereign debt they hold.”

And as for what Pigasse has to say for himself, he told the Journal:

Mr. Pigasse described himself as a pro-market Socialist. He is a financier who wants more market regulation and a millionaire banker who doesn’t own real estate or a car. “I don’t see any contradiction here,” he said. “I think you can defend ideas that are not, financially speaking, in your interest.”

