Chris Matthews Fawns Over Clinton: 'Hillary, Hillary, Hillary — She Never Looked Better'

In the opening segment of his Wednesday broadcast, “Hardball” host Chris Matthews effusively praised Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s testimony before the House and Senate earlier in the day.



According to Matthews, Clinton had all the right answers to the questions she took from House and Senate committee members.

“Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was at her best today appearing before both Senate and House Committees on Foreign Affairs,” Matthews said. “She showed acuity, eloquence, humanity and charm. To the reasonable question, she offered candor and humility. In place of a hardline defence of the State Department’s handling of the Benghazi horror, she admitted to the limitations of the intrepid diplomats heading into dangerous terrain. In response to hostile questions, she came back with strength and a challenge of her own.”

Matthews thought so much of Clinton’s performance he said it sets her up for a 2016 run for the presidency.

“Hillary, Hillary, Hillary — she never looked better,” Matthews continued. “Venturing forth in unprotected waters today, she showed how not to be defensive, how not to sweat [and] also how to exhibit humanity and yes, compassion. Even when the witnesses are looking desperately — those people around her — to target her weaknesses. Again, it was a magnificent display of smarts, I think, guts definitely and caring. She looked every bit like a person who could run for president, run well, win big and serve confidently. What a day it’s been for the progressive side of American politics. What a great week it’s been and it’s only Wednesday.”

