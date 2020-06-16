Givenchy taps streetwear designer Matthew Williams as its new artistic director

Estrop / Contributor / Getty Images Pictured above, Matthew Williams, the new artistic director of Givenchy.

Givenchy has appointed luxury streetwear designer Matthew Williams as its new artistic director, effective June 16.

The brand's former artistic director, Clare Waight Keller, stepped down from her role in April.

er, stepped down from her role in April. Keller was praised for her couture and was known for designing the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore when she married Prince Harry.

But she struggled with her ready-to-wear collections, and couldn’t quite connect with the new generation of consumers

Givenchy has appointed 34-year-old Matthew Williams as its new artistic director, the brand announced on June 15. Under his new role, Williams will take on the creative responsibilities for both the brand’s Women’s and Men’s collections.

Williams succeeds Clare Waight Keller, who stepped down as Givenchy’s artistic director in April. Keller was best known for creating the wedding dress Meghan Markle wore when she married Prince Harry in 2018. Though the designer was praised for her couture collections, she struggled to find an audience for her ready-to-wear, according to Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times.

This will be Williams’ first artistic role at a major company, and he is set to present his first collection for Givenchy in Paris in October.

“I am grateful to the LVMH group for trusting me with the opportunity to fulfil my lifelong dream,” Williams said in a statement. “In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute towards positive change.”

Williams, who has no formal design training, is known for his luxury streetwear brand 1017 ALYX 9SM, which he founded in 2015. Williams “comes not from the school of couture, but rather the school of Kanye,” Friedman wrote of the designer’s professional background.

His appointment at Givenchy marks the second time a major streetwear designer has taken one of the top ranks at a legacy luxury House, according to Business of Fashion’s Chantal Fernandez. The first time was Virgil Abloh’s 2018 appointment as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear.

Givenchy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider regarding the news of Williams’ appointment.

