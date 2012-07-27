Matthew Weiner Reveals Peggy's Fate On 'Mad Men'

Photo: AMC

Ever since Elisabeth Moss’ Peggy left Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce at the end of last season’s “Mad Men,” there has been speculation about Moss’ future on the show.A typically tight-lipped Matthew Weiner decided to put the rumours to rest by revealing a spoiler about Peggy’s season six fate.



Weiner told TVLine:

“When people leave Sterling Cooper, sometimes it is the end for [the character]. But I will spoil that one tiny piece of anticipation and tell people that Elisabeth will be showing up to work… I can’t say how much, in what capacity or what [her story] is going to be, but she has not left the show.”

So there you have it: Peggy will make it to season six.

