Here's where 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner will be during the show's final episode

Currently in its seventh and final season, “Mad Men” will soon say goodbye after eight years on the air.

When that time comes, the show’s creator and writer, Matthew Weiner, says, “I’m pretty sure I’m going to be sad.”

AMC Networks Matthew Weiner (R) on the set of ‘Mad Men.’

The 49-year-old spoke to Business Insider at the Time 100 gala, where he explained that in the meantime, he’s just trying to live in the moment.

“I’m doing something I don’t usually do, I’m trying to really savour these current experiences and the love that I’m getting from people about the show,” says Weiner. “I’m hearing things that I always wanted to hear, people telling me what the show means to them, people worried about how I’m doing. I’m just a writer, and I love that this meant something to people.”

With a cast and crew that have become like family over the years, Weiner says, “We have all sworn to stay in touch, I’ll tell you that. And I think we’ll all watch the end of the show together.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images (L-R) Matthew Weiner, actress Kiernan Shipka, actress January Jones, and ‘Mad Men’ costume designer Janie Bryant.

But Weiner usually prefers to watch the show on Sunday nights with a smaller crowd.

“I do like to watch it,” Weiner says of his hit AMC show. “I watch it with my family, and we’re going to have some viewing parties. But I’m not fun to watch it with. I’m totally intolerant of any conversation.”

While Weiner says that the show “does look different when when you see it with other people,” he never has any regrets because “I had the chance to do whatever I wanted to do” during filming.

But to this day, Weiner says, “I get anxious on Sundays. For me, it’s like a performance.”

“It’s such a pleasure,” Weiner adds of his experience on the show. “Do you know how weird it is to see your name on TV? I haven’t gotten over that yet, believe it or not.”

