A college maths professor brilliantly pranked his students and won the internet

A college maths and computer science professor at Biola University in California had the best April Fools’ Day prank of 2015.



The YouTube video, which is going viral on Reddit, shows professor Matthew Weathers giving a lecture to his class with a projector. At the end of his lecture, he pulls up a YouTube video of one of his classes to show the students that they’re also available online.



Unexpectedly, his video counterpart picks a fight with the real Weathers, and they begin to argue with each other.

Weathers goes behind and “into” the screen himself where the pair begin to exchange blows and throw icons, some of which even fly out into the real world.

Eventually, video Weathers wins and traps the real Professor Weathers. The video professor Weathers deletes his competition and then comes out of the screen at the end.

His students went crazy for it. Watch the full video below.

Weathers said that he used Adobe Premier and After Effects to create the on-screen skit that the students saw, and spent a lot of time practicing to make sure everything was perfect — what we see in the video is exactly what happened in class.

“I practiced about 20 times to get the timing right,” Weathers told Reddit. “But yes, I also had audio cues that helped a lot.”

The video, which was filmed on March 31st since Weathers didn’t have class on April 1st, so far has been viewed almost 2 million times on YouTube.

This is not Weathers’s first April Fools-inspired maths class. Last year, he went “inside the screen” again to buy a book on Amazon and back in 2010 he did a skit where his shadow kept messing up his presentation.

His videos have been so popular that he even uploaded a tutorial on how to do it.

As for future pranks, Weathers told Reddit, “I haven’t figured that out yet… we’ll see what happens on April 1, 2016.”

You can see more of Matthew Weathers’s videos here.



