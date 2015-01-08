Here's Matthew Stafford Arguing With The Refs After The Disappearing Flag Play

The NFL world has been abuzz about the disappearing pass interference penalty in the Lions-Cowboys playoff game last Sunday.

The NFL has since come out and said it should have been pass interference, while also saying the refs missed another penalty that could’ve swung the game in the Lions’ favour.

Matthew Stafford was mic’d up for the game the quarterback furious at the referees for the disappearing penalty, at first demanding an explanation, and then sarcastically congratulating the refs for being the first to ever pick up a flag so late.

Stafford was initially shocked by the play, running to the ref and yelling, “That’s unbelievable. That’s unbelievable and you know it.”

Later on the sidelines, he asks the referees, “Can I get explained that one? That’s pretty awesome. Can we explain that one or no? Just flat-out over-turning a pass interference call.”

The refs explain that although the Cowboys’ Anthony Hitchens was face-guarding, he didn’t make contact before the catch, so it wasn’t pass interference.

Stafford responds, “Congratulations, man, first time in the history that’s ever happened.”

As the video fades out, Stafford faces the stands and yells, “Home cookin’!”

