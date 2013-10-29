Here's Audio Of Matthew Stafford Going Absolutely Bonkers Right Before His Fake Spike TD

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-30 on

a fake spike touchdown with 12 seconds left yesterday.

He didn’t tell anyone on his team what was going on.

Stafford was wearing a microphone during the game, and the Lions released this fantastic video of what he was yelling during the final drive. Just listen to to the 1:01 mark when he’s FREAKING OUT, yelling, “Clock! clock! clock!” at his teammates before diving in for a TD.

It’s a high-pitched squeal.

Amazing (gets good at the one-minute mark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

