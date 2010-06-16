Matthew Simmons: The Relief Well Will Fail, And An Undersea Oil Lake May Be Covering 40% Of The Gulf

Photo: AP

Matthew Simmons is on Bloomberg, living up to his moniker as the “Dr. Doom” of the oil spill.He confidently predicts that the relief well will fail (due to structural problems with the pipe) and that unless we’re content with having 100K+ barrels spill each day, then we have no choice to nuke the well.



Beyond that, he suspects that a giant undersea oil lake may already be covering 40% of the Gulf.

Update: And he just said he’s embarrassed by his old firm, Simmons & Co, for upgrading shares of BP, which he think will go to 0.

