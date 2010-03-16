Matthew Simmons' Awesome Presentation On The Coming Oil & Water Shortage

Photo: Marsh.com via paul.kedrosky.com

Oil industry analyst Matthew Simmons is one of the most influential proponents of the idea the notion that oil is growing increasingly scarce, and that our future will be characterised by shortages and price spikes.At a recent, he recently delivered an excellent presentation on the coming oil and water shortage.



It’s a great presentation, and though it would probably be somewhat better hearing him deliver it, it actually holds up very well on its own.

Flipping through it will give you a great base of understanding >

