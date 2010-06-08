Oil Guru: The Real Nightmare Will Be When A Hurricane Picks Up The Oil And Paints The Gulf Coast Black

Don’t watch this video of oil guru Matthew Simmons on Dylan Ratigan if you’re in the US and you’re about to go to sleep.



The Houston energy banker and author of Twilight in the Desert says we basically have two options: Let the well run dry (taking 30 years, and probably ruining the Atlantic ocean) or nuking the well. Barring those things, the best move would be to use supertankers to suck up as much oil as possible ahead of hurricane season, when the oil will be picked up, and will paint the Gulf Coast black. (via TheOilDrum)



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

