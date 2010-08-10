Matthew Simmons' Excellent Presentation On The Coming Oil & Water Shortage

Photo: Marsh.com via paul.kedrosky.com

The sad news today is that famed energy banker Matthew Simmons has passed away of a heart attack at his home in May.While many were introduced to him only recently, due to his apocalyptic outlook for the situation in the Gulf of Mexico, his actual legacy will be his work on peak oil and resource scarcity.



To that effect, it’s worth flipping through his presentation from a conference this spring on the coming scarcity of both oil and water.

