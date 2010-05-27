Oil Guru Matthew Simmons: It Could Be 24 Years Before The Deepwater Gusher Ends

By far the most pessimistic take on the oil spill comes from oil guru Matthew Simmons, who was on The Dylan Ratigan Show this afternoon. His warning: There may be no way to stop the leak, and it could take 9000 days (over 24 years) for the gusher to end, while we wait for the well to simply run out. Simmons comes in around the 7 minute mark.



