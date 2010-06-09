Matthew Simmons: BP Won't Last The Summer, And There's Another Big Hole 7 Miles Away

Photo: AP

Matthew Simmons is sticking by his story that there’s another giant leak in the Gulf of Mexico blowing massive amounts of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.On CNBC’s Fast Money, he says he’d be surprised if BP lasted this summer, saying this is disaster is entirely BP’s fault.



Simmons has been all over cable news lately — yesterday he descirbed to Dylan Ratigan how the next nightmare will be when a Hurricane picks up the oil and paints the Gulf Coast region black.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.