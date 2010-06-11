Matthew Simmons: BP Has About One Month Before It Has To Declare Chapter 11

Photo: AP

This came out yesterday, and it probably explains in part yesterday’s 16% fall in BP’s stock.It’s an interview with Matthew Simmons, who Fortune cleverly calls the “Dr. Doom” of the Gulf Coast Oil Spill.



What do you think is in store for the future of BP?

They have about a month before they declare Chapter 11. They’re going to run out of cash from lawsuits, cleanup and other expenses. One really smart thing that Obama did was about three weeks ago he forced BP CEO Tony Hayward to put in writing that BP would pay for every dollar of the cleanup. But there isn’t enough money in the world to clean up the Gulf of Mexico. Once BP realises the extent of this my guess is that they’ll panic and go into Chapter 11.

