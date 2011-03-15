Flickr's Longtime Head Of Product Quits

Matthew Rothenberg

Photo: Photo by Flickr user DangerRanger

Matthew Rothenberg, Head of Product at Flickr and Flickr employee #12, just announced on his blog that he’s leaving the company and Yahoo.Despite everything we’ve seen about bureaucratic lethargy at Flickr and Yahoo, he seems to be mainly leaving for personal reasons.



“I have met someone who having a future with is more important to me than any job could ever be. Leaving Flickr behind will allow me to focus more passionately on investing in a future with her,” Rothenberg writes touchingly.

“Personal reasons” or “spending more time with the family” is often code for “got fired” or “I can’t stand it here anymore” but it seems to be genuine here.

That being said, Rothenberg also writes that he has another project on the rails that he wants to work on and that he’ll announce tomorrow, so stay tuned.

Flickr has been getting a bad rap lately, and is a fraction of the size of Facebook, the most popular photo-sharing site, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that it’s a great, phenomenally successful product, and that Flickr pioneered many of the concepts we take for granted like tagging and community. Rothenberg is part of that impressive legacy.

