20 years ago, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston made a very 90's instructional video for Windows 95

While you’re busy getting your first taste of Windows 10, take a trip down memory lane to 1995.

For the launch of Windows 95, Microsoft hired superstar actors Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston — starring at the time in the megapopular sitcom “Friends” — to record an hour-long video explaining how to use the new operating system.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the video, Perry and Aniston get schooled on things like the then-new Windows Start menu and Microsoft Office 95, quipping the whole time. It’s worth the price of admission to hear Aniston refer to a disk as a “Flappy,” at around fifteen minutes in.

It’s full of wonderful nineties nostalgia, with Perry and Aniston expressing what seems like genuine confusion about things like saving files and using the Internet, all over a ridiculous soundtrack that sounds like the Seinfeld theme song played on a loop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.