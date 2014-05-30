Matthew Perry Is Selling The Malibu Mansion He Turned Into A Sober-Living Center For $US12.5 Million

Actor Mathew Perry has listed his modern Malibu retreat overlooking the ocean for $US12.5 million.

Known as the “Pier House,” the architecturally gorgeous estate sits on 2.5 acres in the celebrity-studded neighbourhood of Serra Retreat. It has an outdoor pool, fire pit, and meditation garden.

Inside, the open design plan provides floor to ceiling views of the ocean with glass walls, a home theatre, and expansive decks that overlook the water and Malibu Pier. The master suite takes up an entire wing of the home, and comes with a his and hers bathroom suite.

Perry famously turned the mansion into a sober living facility known as the “Perry House” last year. He’ll be moving the “Perry House” to the more affordable Studio City neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

Mark Rutstein and Greg Holcomb of Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage and Acquisitions co-listed the property.

