Matthew Perry Is Selling The Malibu Mansion He Turned Into A Sober-Living Center For $US12.5 Million

Megan Willett
Matthew perry malibu home thumbPhotography by Michael McNamara/Shooting LA and Shutterstock

Actor Mathew Perry has listed his modern Malibu retreat overlooking the ocean for $US12.5 million.

Known as the “Pier House,” the architecturally gorgeous estate sits on 2.5 acres in the celebrity-studded neighbourhood of Serra Retreat. It has an outdoor pool, fire pit, and meditation garden.

Inside, the open design plan provides floor to ceiling views of the ocean with glass walls, a home theatre, and expansive decks that overlook the water and Malibu Pier. The master suite takes up an entire wing of the home, and comes with a his and hers bathroom suite.

Perry famously turned the mansion into a sober living facility known as the “Perry House” last year. He’ll be moving the “Perry House” to the more affordable Studio City neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

Mark Rutstein and Greg Holcomb of Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage and Acquisitions co-listed the property.

Welcome to Matthew Perry's 'Pier House' in Malibu.

The gorgeous home is in the exclusive neighbourhood of Serra Retreat.

Perry famously turned the modern home into a sober living facility in 2013.

Inside, the home has a gorgeous open floor plan.

A daybed and relaxation area provide fantastic views of Malibu Pier and the ocean.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive decks make the home feel light and airy.

The dining room table can easily fit eight guests.

And after dinner, everyone can have dessert out on the deck.

Did we mention the views?

The home comes with a sleek kitchen with all the latest appliances.

It would be a pleasure to cook in this kitchen.

The home has four bedrooms, including the master suite with its own wing.

Which has its own his and hers bathroom suites as well.

One last look at the gorgeous property.

