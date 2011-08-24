HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matthew Perry Picks Up A Hollywood Hills Home For $8.65 Million

Meredith Galante
matthew perry house

Photo: Realtor.com/Wikipedia

Matthew Perry, the former Friends and Mr. Sunshine star, traded in his Sunset Strip high rise condo listed at $2.995 million for an $8.65 million home in the Hollywood Hills (via LA Times and AOL Real Estate).His new Mid-Century Modern style abode has three bedrooms and four baths, and spans some 4,000 square feet above the Sunset Strip.

The 1962-vintage structure is made of glass and steel with sleek angles and with a pool that dangles right over the LA basin.

Indoors, a media room with a screen that rolls up to reveal a picture window framing a view of Los Angeles is a perfect place for Perry to hang with his pals.

Perry's new LA home has great views from every angle

One of the four bedrooms overlooks the pool

The bathroom, with freestanding tub and shower, and glass walls. Hope the neighbours don't live too close by

The media room

A fire pit in the backyard

Another view of the backyard

A spot to tan by day, and star gaze by night

One of the four bedrooms

The lime green kitchen

A room with chandeliers. Could this be an at-home disco?

The family room

Another shot of the bedroom overlooking the city

