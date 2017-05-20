Matthew Perry reveals the 'Friends' storyline he had to kill

Matthew Perry revealed there was at least one storyline on “Friends” that he killed.

On Thursday’s episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Perry played one of the show’s recurring games, “Plead the Fifth.” In it, Cohen asks his guests three questions and only allows them to pass (or “plead the fifth”) one one question out of the three.

Perry — who’s promoting the New York City run of his play “The End of Longing” — had already used his one pass on the game’s first question, in which Cohen asked him to play a round of “Marry, Shag, Kill” using his female “Friends” costars.

The second question: If Perry knew what costar David Schwimmer meant by his offhand comment that there was sex between “Friends” stars during the recent televised reunion, which Perry was unable to attend.

“I don’t know who he was referring to,” Perry said. “No, I think there was no sex between any of them or I was really missing something.”

For Cohen’s third and final question, he asked Perry if there was a “Friends” storyline that either “jumped the shark” or that he wouldn’t allow to happen.

“There was a storyline on ‘Friends’ where Chandler went to a make strip joint, because he really liked the sandwiches,” Perry said. “And I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one.'”

And he was successful in killing that storyline, so fans never saw Chandler eating sandwiches with scantily clad men.

