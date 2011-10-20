Matthew Perry Continues his Real Estate Trend

What do celebrities do when they get bored? They start flipping houses, often utilising their fame to their advantage. Maybe that is exactly what Matthew Perry has been doing lately with his numerous real estate purchases and listings.



Earlier this fall—in August—we talked about how Friends star Matthew Perry purchased a new home on Sunset Strip for $8.65 million, while also listing his Sierra Towers condominium for a little under $3 million. With Perry’s relatively recent listings, it appears as though he has a love for buying and selling real estate in California.

This time, Perry has listed a different Sunset Strip property for $5.695 million. He purchased the property in 2006 for a mere $1.7 million and is clearly looking to make a profit off of this California pad. The home is over 4,000 square-feet and is complete with beautiful glass walls and a stunning patio and swimming pool. With 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, the home also includes a theatre and multiple fireplaces—inside and outside.

The Sunset Strip property is the second home this month that Matthew Perry has put on the market. At the beginning of the month, Perry put his Malibu crib on the market for a steep $13.5 million. This home also featured glass walls, a home theatre, patio, swimming pool, and much more. Like the Sunset Strip home, Perry is clearly expecting to make a profit, as he only paid $6.55 million for the approximately 2.3 acre home in 2005.

With all of these investments and property listings, it appears as though Perry is seriously trying to utilise the current real estate market to make a little extra money on the side. If Perry is able to find buyers for both of these properties at the current asking price then he will be making nearly $11 million dollars. Of course this figure does not take into consideration the renovations Perry has made to each of these homes over the year.

Who knows, with Perry’s recent interest in flipping houses, maybe he should consider foreclosure investing in which he can purchase homes for well below market value, fix them up, and sell them for an incredible profit. One thing is certain, he is definitely dabbling in the real estate investment arena lately and appears to be doing rather well for himself.

