Niece Of Matthew McConaughey's High School Prom Date Tweets An Epic Throwback Picture After He Wins The Oscar

After Matthew McConaughey took home the award for Best Actor for his role in “Dallas Buyer’s Club,” a photo of him at his high school prom surfaced on Twitter.

“My aunt’s high school prom date just won an Oscar,” user Leah Pickett tweeted. “Congrats, Matthew McConaughey!”

— Leah Pickett (@leahkpickett) March 3, 2014

The tweet quickly went viral, earning thousands of retweets within the hour it was posted.

McConaughey is 44, so if he was 18 at prom, then this photo was taken in 1988. We think the Oscar winner has aged wonderfully.

