Matthew McConaughey Wins Best Actor

Matthew McConaughey wins his first Oscar for Best Actor!

The Best Actor category was one of the toughest races this year.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor beat out Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years A Slave”), Christian Bale (“American Hustle”), Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”), and Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street”).

The 44-year-old actor has been killing it the past few years with roles in “Mud” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Right now, McConaughey is also on one of TV’s hottest shows, “True Detective.”

